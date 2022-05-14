David G. Ellison Buys 250 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison purchased 250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,572.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

