DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0637 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $17,105.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

