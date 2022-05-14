DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00547055 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,013.26 or 2.14143650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008789 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

