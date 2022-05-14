DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.12

DeHive (DHV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $467,268.00 and approximately $44,534.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00537541 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,925.33 or 2.10623079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008654 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.