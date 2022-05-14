Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DEX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,364. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.