Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 209.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $120,920 over the last 90 days. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

