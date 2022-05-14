Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 450,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,197,531 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $1.03.

DNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $11,885,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

