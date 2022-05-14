DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $53.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.