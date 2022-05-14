DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $53.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.
