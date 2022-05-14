DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.25

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, DePay has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $511,484.17 and $1,136.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

