Depth Token (DEP) Market Cap Reaches $33,164.95

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $33,164.95 and $40,417.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,422.06 or 1.00170129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

Buying and Selling Depth Token

