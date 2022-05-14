Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €40.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.61.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.