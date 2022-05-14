Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $251,341,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $56,217,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.