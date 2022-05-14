Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $7.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

