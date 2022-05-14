Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $7.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

MTTR stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

