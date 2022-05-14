Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price to $3.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

