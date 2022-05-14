Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €95.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.38 ($94.08).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis stock opened at €84.08 ($88.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($123.00).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.