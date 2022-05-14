Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€14.90” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.47) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.65 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

