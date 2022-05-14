Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.98 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

NYSE:DVN traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,287,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,111. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

