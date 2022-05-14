DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of DDCCF opened at $12.75 on Friday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.
DIC Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
