DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DDCCF opened at $12.75 on Friday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

