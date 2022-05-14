DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €26.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.68) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

ETR DIC opened at €12.22 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. DIC Asset has a one year low of €12.88 ($13.56) and a one year high of €16.19 ($17.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.76.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

