DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

