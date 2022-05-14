DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.38 and last traded at 1.40. 1,036,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,865,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.53.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 663.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,722,010 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $221,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101,282 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 25,244.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,058,906 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.