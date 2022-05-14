Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTGI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,910. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

