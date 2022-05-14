Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.74 on Friday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $760.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

