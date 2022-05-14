Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.74 on Friday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $760.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
