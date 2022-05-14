DinoExchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,502.39 (DINO)

DinoExchange (DINO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, DinoExchange has traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $59,502.39 and $241.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00528199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,758.31 or 2.00393203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008573 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

