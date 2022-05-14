Doc.com Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $192,153.00 (MTC)

Doc.com Token (MTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

