Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $32.44. Docebo shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 1,972 shares.
The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.
About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.