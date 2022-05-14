Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $32.44. Docebo shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 1,972 shares.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 9,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

