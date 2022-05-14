Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. 1,838,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,909. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

