Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Head-To-Head Review

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% Endava 11.78% 20.67% 13.61%

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.84%. Endava has a consensus price target of $151.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Endava.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 29.42 $50.21 million N/A N/A Endava $601.25 million 9.64 $58.47 million $1.72 60.45

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Summary

Doximity beats Endava on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

