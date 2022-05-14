DREP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, DREP has traded flat against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,971.20 or 1.00043096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00104801 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

