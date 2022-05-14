DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSDVY traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 44,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,752. DSV A/S has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.26.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

