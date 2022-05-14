DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 329.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

DT Midstream stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

