DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.81. 764,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

