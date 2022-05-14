Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duolingo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $22.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.77. 2,016,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,349. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -51.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 741,567 shares of company stock worth $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares worth $253,384.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

