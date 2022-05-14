Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells $487,560.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

BROS opened at $27.00 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

