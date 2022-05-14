Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.67.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.14. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$12.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

