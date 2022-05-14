Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $10,776.27

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $10,776.27 and $42,942.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00234773 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.01735201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.