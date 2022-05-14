ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
ECN stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ECN Capital (Get Rating)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.