ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

ECN stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

