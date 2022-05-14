Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,068. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

