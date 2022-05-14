Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $4.50. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 15,496 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.