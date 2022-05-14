Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $139,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after buying an additional 357,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,564,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,382,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,006. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.