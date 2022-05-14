Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00110022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00294005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

