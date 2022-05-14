eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of eGain worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of eGain by 96.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

eGain stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

