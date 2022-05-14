Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 590071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 million.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

