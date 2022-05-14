Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,055,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,602,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 599,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 3,614,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

