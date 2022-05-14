Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

