Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.94. 3,682,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

