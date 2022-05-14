Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $151.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

