Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

ELEEF stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

