Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.15.

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.58.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

